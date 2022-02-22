DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $2.79 million and approximately $973.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,640,515 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

