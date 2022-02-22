DEEPSPACE Trading Down 0.8% This Week (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000413 BTC on popular exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market cap of $8.21 million and $454,040.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00043665 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.51 or 0.06900112 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,560.63 or 1.00085378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00047085 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00050046 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

DEEPSPACE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

