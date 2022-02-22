Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Stake Increased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 122.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Del Taco Restaurants were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TACO. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 67.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,402,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,050,000 after buying an additional 964,350 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 607.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 135,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 116,609 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 18.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 647,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 98,534 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 413.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Del Taco Restaurants by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,940,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

TACO stock opened at $12.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.17 million, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.47. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

