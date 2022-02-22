Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Delcath Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Delcath Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

DCTH opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. Delcath Systems has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $21.19. The stock has a market cap of $48.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Delcath Systems news, insider Gerard J. Michel purchased 23,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Delcath Systems by 70.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Delcath Systems by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delcath Systems by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 12,602 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delcath Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

