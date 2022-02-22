Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $87.75 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $78.75.
DEN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.42.
Shares of DEN stock opened at $67.40 on Friday. Denbury has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.40 and a beta of 3.42.
About Denbury
Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.
