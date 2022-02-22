DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,118 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 40,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 262,323 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,595,000 after acquiring an additional 159,674 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 93.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Shares of XRAY opened at $55.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.60. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $995,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

