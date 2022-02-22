Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Acquires Shares of 102,200 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 102,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 3rd quarter worth $144,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GGAL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:GGAL traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 42,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,935. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.75.

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $446.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

