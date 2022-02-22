Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Decreases Stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. reduced its position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,449 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,609 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Peoples Bancorp were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,125,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,187,000 after buying an additional 555,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,391,000 after purchasing an additional 370,482 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 959,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 99,823 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 436,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,800,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,305,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.60.

PEBO traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.72 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.