Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. Purchases 75,738 Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 468,912 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,738 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned 2.12% of Riverview Bancorp worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,043 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 16.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,474 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 12.9% during the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 70,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 62.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RVSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of RVSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,959. The company has a market cap of $172.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $8.22.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.09% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.16%.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company. It provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.