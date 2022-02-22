Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,952 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,465,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after buying an additional 3,178,999 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,089,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,030,000 after buying an additional 3,074,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Desktop Metal by 2,930.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,127 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 2nd quarter worth $17,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a current ratio of 9.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $28.15.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cross Research lowered shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

