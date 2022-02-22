Dether Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 21st. In the last week, Dether has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a market capitalization of $347,596.37 and $38,288.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether coin can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dether Coin Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Dether is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

