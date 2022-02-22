Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Price Target to $74.00

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.40.

NYSE:BK opened at $56.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1 year low of $41.98 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.15. The company has a market cap of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 32.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth $1,821,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth $150,879,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,254 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 77,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,420,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

