Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,373 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 17,487 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $267,927,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $45,485,000 after purchasing an additional 226,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $131.47 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $136.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.47, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.