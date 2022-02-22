Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $87 million-$91 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $89.75 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digi International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Digi International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

NASDAQ DGII traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $704.78 million, a PE ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.95. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $84.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.96 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digi International will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digi International by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after acquiring an additional 43,002 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,476 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 619,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Digi International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Digi International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

