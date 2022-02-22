Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Lowered to $170.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $195.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

DLR opened at $135.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.