Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $5.23 EPS

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $15.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.45 by $5.23, Briefing.com reports. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of DDS stock traded down $14.86 on Tuesday, hitting $228.83. 17,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.77 and a 200 day moving average of $242.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $76.06 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.50.
Dillard’s Company Profile
Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.
