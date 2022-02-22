Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,114,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 6.15% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $54,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LBAI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 85,223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $337,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.12. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.91 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $943.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

