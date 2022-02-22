Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 965,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.65% of Sealed Air worth $52,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SEE opened at $69.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.25. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

