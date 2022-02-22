Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $53.51 Million Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 930,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 59,839 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.77% of Monro worth $53,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Monro by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 593,963 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,159,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Monro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Monro by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Monro by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 106,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Monro by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on MNRO shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.85 per share, for a total transaction of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monro stock opened at $47.81 on Tuesday. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). Monro had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $341.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Monro’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

