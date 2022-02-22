Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $55.42 Million Stock Position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 0.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.86% of NMI worth $55,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMIH. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,253,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,139,000 after acquiring an additional 388,316 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,898,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 369,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 242,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 636,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.50 to $27.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of NMI from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

NMIH opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.75. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.67.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 46.58% and a return on equity of 15.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

