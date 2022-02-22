Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 14,692 Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 578,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $52,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pinduoduo by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $56.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. Pinduoduo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.67 and a fifty-two week high of $204.39.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.22.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

