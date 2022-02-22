Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,630,760 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,611 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 5.34% of NETGEAR worth $52,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $442,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in NETGEAR by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in NETGEAR by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 197,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 137,980 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. 95.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In other news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.35. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.29 and a 52-week high of $45.12. The company has a market capitalization of $819.50 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.75.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that permits the company to repurchase 3,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

