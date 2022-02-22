DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DMC Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.04. DMC Global reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.18. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DMC Global.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Sidoti raised DMC Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

BOOM opened at $35.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.84. The company has a market capitalization of $659.12 million, a P/E ratio of 391.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.07. DMC Global has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in DMC Global by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,244,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,920,000 after acquiring an additional 450,933 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in DMC Global by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,275,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after acquiring an additional 224,298 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in DMC Global by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,807 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,572,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,295,000 after acquiring an additional 167,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in DMC Global in the 4th quarter worth $5,410,000.

DMC Global

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

