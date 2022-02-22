DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $107.83

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.83 and last traded at $112.99, with a volume of 8725 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. JMP Securities cut their target price on DocuSign from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.14, a PEG ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.91.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, CEO Daniel D. Springer bought 33,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $143.95 per share, for a total transaction of $4,847,516.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in DocuSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

