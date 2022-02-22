Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.26

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.26 and traded as high as $22.87. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $21.96, with a volume of 52,104 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26. The stock has a market cap of $777.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.639 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,032,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,434 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,788,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,038 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.