Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,076. The firm has a market cap of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $51.44.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 14,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 8.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.