Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:PLOW traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.35. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,076. The firm has a market cap of $812.38 million, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Douglas Dynamics has a twelve month low of $34.37 and a twelve month high of $51.44.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.
About Douglas Dynamics
Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.
