Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) and VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get Doximity alerts:

This table compares Doximity and VeriSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Doximity 39.15% 20.38% 17.01% VeriSign 46.81% -43.49% 34.45%

This table compares Doximity and VeriSign’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Doximity $206.90 million 51.66 $50.21 million N/A N/A VeriSign $1.27 billion 18.28 $814.89 million $5.42 38.42

VeriSign has higher revenue and earnings than Doximity.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of VeriSign shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of VeriSign shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Doximity and VeriSign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Doximity 1 1 8 0 2.70 VeriSign 0 0 1 0 3.00

Doximity currently has a consensus target price of $70.78, indicating a potential upside of 24.17%. VeriSign has a consensus target price of $252.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Given Doximity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doximity is more favorable than VeriSign.

Summary

VeriSign beats Doximity on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc. provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services. The company was founded by D. James Bidzos on April 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.