DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $25.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DKNG. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

DKNG opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 62.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

