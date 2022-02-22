DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $32.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.25.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.