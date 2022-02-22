DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 218.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.35.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $17.29 on Tuesday. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that DraftKings will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

