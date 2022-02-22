Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DREUF. Raymond James raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.25 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $14.58.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It provides investors the opportunity to invest in a Canadian focused, industrial real estate investment trust. The firm owns and manages a portfolio of light industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets across Canada.

