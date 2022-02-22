DS Smith (LON:SMDS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $351.30

DS Smith Plc (LON:SMDS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 351.30 ($4.78) and last traded at GBX 360.30 ($4.90), with a volume of 284531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 363.10 ($4.94).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DS Smith from GBX 584 ($7.94) to GBX 588 ($8.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.26) price target on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 525 ($7.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 380.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 398.78. The stock has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

In related news, insider Alina Kessel acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,350 ($26,315.79).

About DS Smith (LON:SMDS)

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

