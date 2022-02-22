Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DPMLF. Dundee Securities lowered shares of Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Dundee Precious Metals to a “hold” rating and set a $10.25 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

DPMLF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.27. 16,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,744. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.25. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.38 and a 1-year high of $7.85.

Dundee Precious Metals, Inc is an international gold mining company, which engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, and processing of metals. It operates through the following segments: Chelopech, Ada Tepe, Tsumeb, and Corporate and Other. The Chelopech segment covers gold production.

