Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 39.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares cut Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$10.25 in a report on Tuesday. boosted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

TSE DPM traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,874. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$6.99 and a 1-year high of C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.84.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. acquired 10,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,014.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 62,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$461,988. Insiders bought 263,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,985,843 over the last 90 days.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

