e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,638 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.89% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $28,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,836,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,275,000 after purchasing an additional 51,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,541,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,849,000 after purchasing an additional 384,942 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $26.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.20 and a 1-year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $320,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,775 shares of company stock worth $924,744. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

