Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Hits New 52-Week High at $56.50

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $56.50 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 9384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.05.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $762.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

