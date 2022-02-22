Easterly Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1,093.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $12,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GE. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 416.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on GE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of General Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.69.

GE stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,986,603. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. General Electric has a 52-week low of $88.05 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.