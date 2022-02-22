Easterly Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,919 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,582,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,196,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,297,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,465,009,000 after buying an additional 995,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Chevron by 16.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,482,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,367,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,425 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,132,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $825,012,000 after acquiring an additional 146,893 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $804,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

CVX stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.24. 252,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,930,152. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.80. The company has a market capitalization of $258.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $139.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $945,288.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total value of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 636,765 shares of company stock valued at $84,153,866. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

