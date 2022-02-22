Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 152,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,358,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Alliance Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 79.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADS. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Alliance Data Systems stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.19. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 43.42% and a net margin of 19.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.