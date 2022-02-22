Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 437,420 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,233,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 15.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 35,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 24.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 52,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 64.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.81.

In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $145,044.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $1,787,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 367,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,248. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPE stock traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,450,118. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.