Easterly Investment Partners LLC Takes $18.10 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 293,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,102,000. MetLife makes up about 1.2% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 136.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in MetLife by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,936. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.29.

In other MetLife news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.