Easterly Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 40.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 145,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,615 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

NYSE JPM traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $152.22. 202,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,596,459. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $139.57 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $449.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a 200-day moving average of $160.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.