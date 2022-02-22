Eaton Vance Management Buys 1,618 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 76,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the second quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 11.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,762,000 after buying an additional 78,323 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $45.52 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.2682 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.64%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

