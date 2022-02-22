Eaton Vance Management Grows Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 75.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $182,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 7,204,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,717,000 after buying an additional 5,229,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,385,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,438,000 after buying an additional 2,044,547 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYCB opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

