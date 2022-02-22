Eaton Vance Management Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its stake in shares of Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Welbilt were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,815,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,539,000 after purchasing an additional 244,620 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,311 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 3,376.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,927,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,817 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,899,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welbilt by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 3,275,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,118,000 after acquiring an additional 692,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.96 and a beta of 2.27. Welbilt, Inc has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.62.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

