Eaton Vance Management Has $816,000 Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. American National Bank increased its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Etsy by 366.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Etsy by 32.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Etsy by 1,077.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETSY. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.52.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $127.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.37 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.39, for a total transaction of $7,747,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,587,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

