Eaton Vance Management Has $910,000 Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Eaton Vance Management cut its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Western Union were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Western Union by 83.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Western Union by 26.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the third quarter valued at $95,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Union by 144.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in Western Union by 7.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.90.

WU opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $19.35. The Western Union Company has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Western Union’s payout ratio is 47.47%.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.