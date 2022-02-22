Eaton Vance Management Trims Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 130.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 53.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

TM stock opened at $188.97 on Tuesday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $145.55 and a 52 week high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.863 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.