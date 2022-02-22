eBoost (EBST) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $346.00

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $889,407.99 and approximately $346.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.98 or 0.00276857 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015725 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002146 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

