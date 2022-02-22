EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.00

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 41962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EDPFY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. HSBC raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

Get EDP - Energias de Portugal alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP - Energias de Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.